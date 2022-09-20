Roger Federer says he is 'definitely' retiring from tennis

Tennis star Roger Federer says he is "definitely" retiring from the game he dominated for nearly two decades.

The tennis legend sat down for an exclusive interview with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie in London ahead of the Laver Cup, which begins on Friday. The 41-year-old has said it will be his last tournament.

Federer, who announced his retirement earlier this month, told Savannah he doesn't intend to change his mind.

Federer arrives in London on Sept. 18 ahead of the Laver Cup. He has said it will be his last tournament. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images for Laver Cup

Savannah prodded the Swiss star about whether he was certain he would walk away, citing NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement in February but later decided to play another season.

"You know, un-retiring is a thing now," Savannah said. "You're done?"

"No, no. I am definitely done," Federer replied. "I know that, yeah."

Federer made his retirement announcement in a message posted to social media on Sept. 15.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” he said in his statement. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Federer's announcement came about a month after Serena Williams announced she was "evolving away" from tennis in an essay for Vogue. Williams lost in the third round of the U.S. Open earlier this month, an appearance she said would be her last at a major tournament.

Like Williams, Federer will leave his tennis career behind with an impressive record: 103 tour singles titles and 20 Grand Slam singles titles. The New York Times reported he spent 310 weeks ranked No. 1 and also had a record six victories in season-ending tour finals.

His full interview will air the morning of Sept. 21 on TODAY.