Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday following a traffic accident in West Palm Beach, Florida. Haskins was 24-years-old.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared news of the tragedy in a statement Saturday.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.”

Haskins was involved in a “fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash“ early Saturday morning at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol in West Palm Beach.

The football player was walking on “a limited access facility for unknown reasons” as he tried to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic, Lt. Indiana Miranda told NBC News in an email. That’s when he collided with an oncoming dump truck.

Haskins was pronounced dead on scene, Miranda said, adding that the incident remains an open traffic homicide investigation.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” Tomlin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins, who was turning 25 next month, is a former star quarterback from Ohio State University.

Even though he started for just one season, Haskins became one of the best players in college football after setting Big Ten records and finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.