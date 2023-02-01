IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before he’s set to play in the Super Bowl

A grand jury in Ohio ordered the reserve offensive lineman to appear in court Feb. 16, four days after the Super Bowl.
Eagles guard Joshua Sills during training camp on Aug. 7, 2022.
Eagles guard Joshua Sills during training camp on Aug. 7, 2022 in Philadelphia.Andy Lewis / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images file
By David K. Li and Austin Mullen

An Ohio grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills on charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will face one count of rape in the first degree and another count of kidnapping in the first degree, stemming from a Dec. 5, 2019, incident in Guernsey County, court documents showed.

He was ordered to appear in court Feb. 16, which would be four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Sills played in just one game this season, getting into the Oct. 9 Eagles win against the Arizona Cardinals. He has not appeared in either of the Eagles’ two playoff wins so far this postseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles said in a statement Wednesday they were monitoring the case.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the organization said.

Sills, a native of Sarahsville, Ohio, played collegiately at West Virginia and Oklahoma State before joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

