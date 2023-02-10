Patrick Mahomes' mom is still his No. 1 fan.

Days before the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, Randi Mahomes shared a sweet throwback photo to cheer him on.

The photo shows a young Patrick Mahomes in his Whitehouse High School football uniform posing with his mom.

“This feels like yesterday but today I’m headed off to watch (try too) my boy,” Randi Mahomes wrote, adding an emoji covering its eyes. “Cheering for my kids never gets old. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

She also added the hashtags, “#chiefs #15 #ibelieve #blessed."

After leaving the Texas high school, Patrick Mahomes would go on to play football at Texas Tech from 2014 to 2016, before he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since then, he's been named the league’s Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl MVP when he led the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, making it to this year's Super Bowl, Randi Mahomes posted a family photo celebrating the team's big win.

"Words cannot describe my emotions. I love my family more then anything ❤️#blessed," she captioned the Jan. 30 photo.

The photo also included the NFL star's wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes. They two met in high school and have been dating since they were young.

“I think at that point we had been dating for a couple months,” Patrick Mahomes in a 2020 TODAY interview about their first Christmas together. “Just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything.”

The high school sweethearts share two children together; daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, 1, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 2 months.

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox, with Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem and Rihanna performing the halftime show.