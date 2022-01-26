Patrick Mahomes' fiancée responds to criticism for spraying champagne on fans after Chiefs win

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs Sunday thanks to some late game heroics from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, now finds herself playing defense.

After the Chiefs improbably came back to defeat the Bills, Matthews, sitting in a suite at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, sprayed champagne in celebration, with the bubbly showering fans below.

But the jubilant moment, shared on Twitter, didn’t sit well with some people, with some criticising Matthews for spraying the crowd with booze.

“Please don’t be proud of this,” one person wrote. “Dumping liquid on unsuspecting people is not cool. Give the people in your box a shower next time.”

“I understand wanting to celebrate the win. But THIS is completely disrespectful to the fans who: may not drink, have small children there, are former alcoholics,” someone else commented. “I know it might be a hard ask, but please try to have a little bit of class during the next game. This is so trashy.”

Matthews and son Sterling were all smiles during the Chiefs' thrilling win. brittanylynne/ Instagram

Matthews, who shares daughter 11-month-old Sterling with Mahomes, responded to the backlash she’s receiving.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” she wrote Monday on Twitter.

“Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know,” she wrote in another post Tuesday.

While his fiancée has faced some backlash, Mahomes has been lauded for his sportsmanship following the win when he sought out Bills quarterback Josh Allen to congratulate him on a well-played game.

Matthews, though, did have her share of supporters.

“So many people are clowns. Brittany is engaged to Mahomes and the mother of his child. They’ve been together since they were teenagers,” one person tweeted. “She’s not allowed to be happy when the Chiefs win an unbelievable game? I highly doubt a single KC fan who got some champagne was complaining.”

“Imagine your team winning in one of the best games in NFL history... Then complaining about how devoted, excited and proud Brittany is of her man and this team,” another supporter tweeted. "Y’all are weird ...”

The atmosphere in the stadium was electric as the Chiefs rallied from a 3-point deficit with 13 seconds left to tie the score as time expired. Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown in overtime, sending Kansas City to its fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Matthews will have a chance to root on Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs all over again when they host the Bengals Sunday. If the Chiefs win, they will become only the fourth franchise to appear in three straight Super Bowls.

The winner will face the winner of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game in the Super Bowl, which airs on NBC on Feb. 13.