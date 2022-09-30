College men’s soccer team captain dies at age 23 in car crash

Eugene Quaynor, a graduate student and a captain of the men's soccer team at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was killed in a fatal car crash on Wednesday night, according to police. He was 23.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a statement it responded to a collision around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday night. Officers determined Quaynor's car was struck by an SUV at a stoplight, pushing his car through the intersection, according to the statement.

Quaynor’s car hit a retaining wall and instantly caught fire with him still inside, police said, and he was deceased by the time first responders arrived. No one else was in the car.

The driver of the SUV, who was not named in the statement, had attempted to flee, but paramedics held him on the scene until officers could get there, the statement said.

He was "unsteady on his feet, unable to walk, and appeared to be severely intoxicated," according to police. He was taken to the hospital.

"After a thorough investigation and toxicology report, charges against the driver who caused the crash will be recommended to the District Attorney’s office," the statement added.

Police were able to notify Quaynor's family about the accident with the help of Oral Roberts University, the statement concluded. His hometown is listed as Accra, Ghana, on the school's website.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Oral Roberts University student Eugene Quaynor. Eugene was from Ghana and a beloved member of the ORU men’s soccer team," the university wrote in a statement. "He was a team captain and known for his captivating smile. Eugene’s presence is missed. Thank you for your prayerful support of the family in this time of bereavement."

The school also posted to its Instagram page to honor Quaynor, writing that he was “the epitome of the mission we strive for in our Athletic Department.”

His bio page on the school's website notes that he played defense for the men's soccer team.

In light of his death, ORU announced it is postponing its soccer match that had been scheduled for Saturday against St. Thomas.