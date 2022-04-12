IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Impress family and friends with these 3 creative brunch recipes

Olympic sailor, 17, dies while training with her twin sister after their boat capsized

Eya Guezguez of Tunisia was training with her twin sister, Sarra, on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.
Sailing - Olympics: Day 4
Eya Guezguez and Sarra Guezguez of Team Tunisia capsize during the Women's Skiff - 49er FX class race 1 on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 27, 2021, in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan.Phil Walter / Getty Images
/ Source: AP (Associated Press)
By Associated Press

Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez of Tunisia has died in a training incident, the IOC announced on Monday. She was 17.

Guezguez was training with her twin sister, Sarra, alongside their national team on Sunday when their boat capsized due to strong winds. Eya died while Sarra survived.

Together, they competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year in 49er FX and finished 21st.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was shocked by the news.

“She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” Bach said.

“Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

Associated Press