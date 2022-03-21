Tennis pro adds Ben Stiller to exchange with heckler: ‘Do I tell him how to act?’

Professional tennis player Nick Kyrgios showed some real love for Ben Stiller in order to make a point to a fan who razzed him during a match last week.

While playing Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open, in Indian Wells, California, Kyrgios fired back at the heckler by mentioning Stiller, who was watching the match with wife Christine Taylor.

“Are you good at tennis?” Kyrgios asked the fan before he was set to serve.

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor watched Nick Kyrgios play Rafael Nadal when Stiller got dragged into Kyrgios' beef with a fan. John Cordes / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“No,” the heckler replied.

“Exactly. So why are you speaking?” the Australian tennis pro shot back.

Kyrgios, who is known for being notoriously short-tempered, then waited a few seconds before dragging the "Dodgeball" star into the exchange.

“Do I tell him how to act? No,” he said while pointing to the comedy icon, who smiled and chuckled along with the rest of the crowd.

Kyrgios, who fell to Nadal in three sets, took some heat following the match after he flung his racket, which nearly hit a ball boy after the match. He posted a text exchange with the ball boy on Twitter, showing everything was fine between them, giving the “Meet the Parents” star a chance to reach out to Kyrgios.

“Great match today,” Stiller commented.

“Thanks maybe we can start working on the next film together, I think I got some acting in me," Kyrgios responded, adding an emoji with laughing tears. "how is your tennis?”

“I could use some help with my serve but maybe a new doubles team?” Stiller replied. “We can discuss it on set…”

“Done,” Kyrgios wrote.