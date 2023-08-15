Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at 28 after motorcycle crash

Former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins died at 28 in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Florida, police said.

An unidentified woman driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV at 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 13 made a left turn to travel south on Northwest 33rd Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes when Collins struck the rear passenger side of the vehicle while riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a report.

The impact caused Collins to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV cooperated with police, and the accident remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” his family said in a statement through the Seahawks. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."

Collins was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of the University of Arkansas, where he is the second-ranked rusher in Razorbacks history.

"The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones," the league said in a statement.

He played five seasons in the NFL from 2016-21 — three for Seattle and two for Baltimore. Collins finished with 1,997 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns through 50 career NFL games. He also became known for his Irish dancing after scoring touchdowns.

"Alex’s infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement to NFL.com. "Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field."

Running back Alex Collins (right), who played three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Baltimore Ravens, died at 28 in a motorcycle crash. Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Collins' best season came with the Ravens in 2017, when he led the team with 973 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns. The Florida native most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL this past spring.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.

"He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore."