NFL game suspended after 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player collapses, taken to hospital

The broadcast team calling the game and their colleagues in the network studio in New York were also emotional.

Hamlin, 24, made a hit on a receiver, stood up and then fell over on his back.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland,” referring to the player and a name for Bills fans. The Bengals were among the teams that responded with an emoji of hands in prayer.

The game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 minutes left in the first quarter.

The NFL Players Association, which is the players union, tweeted “Sending big prayers & love to” Hamlin.

Hamlin is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh, and he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.