What to know about the 2024 NBA draft lottery

The 2024 NBA draft lottery is scheduled for May 12, and it will decide which team lands the No. 1 overall pick.

The stakes are high for the 14 teams in contention, each missing the playoffs and looking for a top pick to turn their franchise around.

The lottery is organized by the first four selections and picks five through 14. The opening four draft positions are decided by a drawing. Picks five through 14 are selected based on which remaining lottery team had the worse regular-season record. In the case of a tied record, positioning was decided through random drawings.

Fourteen pingpong balls numbered one through 14 will be entered into a lottery machine to decide the top four picks, according to NBA.com, where you can find a detailed explanation on how the lottery drawing works. With each of the top four picks, four balls will be drawn, and the team assigned that combination will be awarded the pick.

The odds of winning the lottery and therefore the first overall pick favor the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards, at 14% each. The teams won 14 and 15 regular-season games, respectively.

The lottery will be held a month and a half ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, scheduled for June 26 and 27.

Here's more info on the draft lottery, including the odds for each team and how to watch.

2024 NBA draft lottery teams and their odds at the No. 1 pick

Detroit Pistons, 14.0%

Washington Wizards, 14.0%

Charlotte Hornets, 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers, 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs, 10.5%

Toronto Raptors, 9.0% (pick may be conveyed to San Antonio)

Memphis Grizzlies, 7.5%

Utah Jazz, 6.0% (pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City)

Brooklyn Nets (traded to Houston Rockets), 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks, 3.0%

Chicago Bulls, 2.0%

Houston Rockets, 1.5% (pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City)

Sacramento Kings, 0.8%

Golden State Warriors, 0.7% (Pick may be conveyed to Portland via Boston and Memphis)

When does the 2024 NBA draft lottery air?

The lottery airs on ABC on Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

When is the 2024 NBA draft?

This year's draft is a two-day event beginning with the first round on Wednesday, June 26, and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27. The first round will air on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app, while the second round will air on ESPN and the ESPN app.