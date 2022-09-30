NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffers frightening head and neck injury during game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrifying injury during his team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29 when he was slammed to the ground while being sacked during the second quarter.

Tagovailoa, 24, was placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital after he remained on the ground for more than seven minutes while medical personnel tended to him. He could be seen curling his fingers while he was on the ground after the play.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was tackled by Josh Tupouto and taken to the ground. Ian Johnson / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shortly after the sack, the Dolphins tweeted that Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered head and neck injuries and that he had been taken to a hospital, before providing a later update.

“QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight,” the Dolphins said on Twitter.

Tagovailoa’s head appeared to bounce off the ground after he was sacked by the Bengals’ Josh Tupou.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tagovailoa likely suffered a concussion.

“That was an emotional moment that is not part of the deal that anyone signs up for, even though you know it’s a possibility,” he said.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field. Jeff Moreland / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tagovailoa got hurt in last weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills when he was hit and appeared disoriented after standing up. He left that game for a short period, but came back to lead his team to victory, clearing concussion protocol. Tagovailoa said he suffered a back injury.

“I hit my back and kind of hurt and then I got up and that’s kind of why I stumbled," the quarterback told reporters after the game. “My back kind of locked up on me. But for the most part, I’m good, passed whatever concussion protocol they had.”

The latest injury has led the NFL Players Association to investigate whether proper concussion protocol was followed after last week's game.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission," the NFLPA tweeted following Tagovailoa's injury against the Bengals. "Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.

Tagovailoa left the game against the Bengals with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter and his team trailing, 7-6. Cincinnati wound up winning the game, 27-15, handing Miami its first loss of the season.