What to know about the men’s NCAA tournament, including how to watch

After weeks of predicting which teams would be selected to compete in March Madness 2024, college basketball fans have finally learned which 68 teams will be vying for the men's NCAA championship this year.

On March 17, the NCAA revealed the brackets for the upcoming tournament, including the No. 1 seeds: the UConn Huskies, Houston Cougars, Purdue Boilermakers and North Carolina Tar Heels.

It also unveiled the full schedule and First Four matchups. The First Four marks the start of March Madness as eight lower-ranked teams try to secure a spot in the official first round. These games will be played in Dayton, Ohio.

Here are the teams that were announced on Selection Sunday:

(16) Wagner-(16) Howard

(10) Colorado State-(10) Virginia

(16) Grambling-(16) Montana State

(10) Colorado-(10) Boise State

(8) Mississippi State-(9) Michigan State

(6) BYU-(11) Duquesne

(3) Creighton-(14) Akron

(2) Arizona-(15) Long Beach State

(1) North Carolina (will play Howard-Wagner winner)

(3) Illinois-(14) Morehead State

(6) South Carolina-(11) Oregon

(7) Dayton-(10) Nevada

(7) Texas (will play Colorado State-Virginia winner)

(3) Kentucky-(14) Oakland

(5) Gonzaga-(12) McNeese

(2) Iowa State-(15) South Dakota State

(2) Tennessee-(15) Saint Peter’s

(6) Texas Tech-(11) NC State

(4) Kansas-(13) Samford

(7) Washington State-(10) Drake

(8) Florida Atlantic-(9) Northwestern

(3) Baylor-(14) Colgate

(5) San Diego State-(12) UAB

(2) Marquette-(15) Western Kentucky

(1) UConn-(16) Stetson

(6) Clemson-(11) New Mexico

(4) Auburn-(13) Yale

(7) Florida (will play Colorado-Boise State winner)

(8) Nebraska-(9) Texas A&M

(4) Duke-(13) Vermont

(1) Purdue (will play Grambling/Montana State winner)

(4) Alabama-(13) College of Charleston

(1) Houston-(16) Longwood

(5) Wisconsin-(12) James Madison

(8) Utah State-(9) TCU

(5) Saint Mary’s-(12) Grand Canyon

The men’s NCAA tournament puts a spotlight on rising college basketball stars all over the country who are hoping to be part of the last team standing on April 8, the day of the national championship game.

To make it there, they must first move on from the opening round of 64 to the round of 32. Then, the competitive Sweet 16 face off until only the Elite Eight are left. The eight are whittled down to the Final Four before the top two teams compete for a trophy and a banner in their school’s rafters.

The games will be held in major venues and cities around the country, from the TD Garden in Boston to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Read on to learn more about March Madness 2024 below.

When does 2024 March Madness begin?

The First Four games kick off on Tuesday, March 19. Wagner will compete against Howard at 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT before Colorado State goes against Virginia at 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT.

On March 20, the rest of the First Four teams — Grambling, Montana State, Colorado and Boise State — will play.

The round of 64 starts on Thursday, March 21. After a couple weeks, the final two teams will try to become NCAA champions on Monday, April 8, at 9:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. PT.

How to watch the men’s NCAA basketball tournament

The NCAA tournament will air on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT. All the games on TBS, TNT and truTV can be streamed on Max, too.

To stream the March Madness games on CBS live, viewers can sign up for the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. CBS’ coverage of the games will conclude with the Elite Eight matchups, according to the Paramount+ website.

How to print the NCAA tournament's March Madness bracket

College basketball fans can make their own predictions using the printable March Madness bracket available on the NCAA’s website.

The bracket includes every team in the East, South, West and Midwest regions.