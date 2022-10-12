Man tackled by Rams linebacker after running onto field told police he had a concussion

A man who ran onto the field during an NFL game and was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had a concussion after the Oct. 3 incident, according to a police report.

Alexander Joseph Taylor, 30, filed a police report the day after he was tackled stating he had “a headache, a concussion without loss of consciousness, and a burn on his inner right bicep.”

“Mr. Taylor sustained significant injuries as a result of Bobby Wagner’s actions,” his attorney, Bonnie S. Klapper, said. “We are evaluating our options as to how to proceed from here.”

Taylor ran onto the field during the second quarter of the Rams-San Francisco 49ers game with a smoke flare on behalf of the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere. The group said Taylor intended to raise awareness about the prosecution of two men who freed piglets from a Utah factory. The men have been acquitted, a spokesperson for the group said.

Wagner has previously said he ran toward Taylor after security struggled to get to the man to stop him.

“I just saw someone running on the field. It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field, so I saw security was having a problem, so I helped them out,” Wagner has said. “It’s behind me. ... I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him.”

A teammate, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, said he was scared by the incident.

“He could have had a bomb,” Gaines wrote on social media. “Bobby Wagner saved our lives.”

