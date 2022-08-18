A Little League player who was critically injured after falling out of a bunk bed at the 2022 Little League World Series is no longer under sedation and is speaking with his doctors, his family said in a social media post.

Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars from Santa Clara, Utah, fell from a top bunk and fractured his skull early Monday morning, leading to internal bleeding.

"We went from experiencing the highs of the highs, to then the lows of lows, and to the point where he’s just he’s fighting for his own life," Easton's father, Jace Oliverson, told TODAY.

Easton, whose nickname is "Tank," was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and is making signs of improvement following a successful surgery, according to posts on the family-run Instagram account @miraclesfortank.

"This morning’s updates have us all in tears of joy," a post from Tuesday said, showing a photo of Easton and a video of him eating from a spoon with eyes closed in his hospital bed.

"While Easton is making TREMENDOUS progress, he still has a very long road ahead," his family continued in the post.

Little League said in a statement officials spoke with Easton’s family and "were pleased to hear that his medical team remains encouraged by his progress." Little League added in a separate statement to NBC News it will remove all bunk beds from the dorms.

"Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms," Little League said. "While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time. Out of an abundance of caution, Little League has made the decision to remove all bunks from within the dorms and have each bed frame individually on the floor."

Support for Easton is coming from all over — including his own little brother Brogan, who is flying in to fill his brother's spot at the World Series as an alternate.

"We are thrilled to announce that Brogan has been invited to take Easton’s spot on Team Utah for the World Series tournament," Snow Canyon Little League said in a post on social media. "He is so excited to not only take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity, but to be able to play for his big brother who won’t be able to."

Brogan and the Snow Canyon Little League, the first team from Utah to make it to the Little League World Series, play their first game in the series Friday afternoon.

Easton's favorite player, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, and the Brigham Young University football team also shared support for the boy on social media.

"Hey Easton, it’s Mookie Betts. I just want you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon, my man," Betts said on Wednesday.

Easton's family remains just as optimistic about his road to recovery.

"It’s going to take time," Easton's father told TODAY. "It’s going to be a long road for East, but we have a lot of faith that he’s going to be able to live a life that we're hoping for."