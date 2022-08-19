The family of a Little League player who was critically injured after he fell out of a bunk bed at the 2022 Little League World Series said Thursday he has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old player for the Snow Canyon Little League from Santa Clara, Utah, fell from a top bunk at a dormitory complex for the tournament early Monday morning and fractured his skull.

Easton's family said the player, whose nickname is "Tank," is back in a regular hospital room and is starting to communicate with some of his family members, according to a post on the family-run Instagram account @miraclesfortank.

"We are astonished by his strength and willingness to try new things," the post said. "He has been communicating more frequently with his Mom, Dad, and uncles who have been at the hospital with him. His voice has been significantly more clear when he talks! He asked Nancy about his hair, and why he was there."

His family also said Easton is able to sit up in a chair, stand up and take two steps with support, and shared a video of Easton drinking and feeding himself with a spoon.

"He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful," his family said in the post.

Easton was airlifted to an area hospital immediately after the fall, and underwent emergency brain surgery. "We went from experiencing the highs of the highs, to then the lows of lows, and to the point where he’s just he’s fighting for his own life," Easton’s father, Jace Oliverson, told TODAY in an interview aired Thursday.

Little League said in a statement to NBC News it has used bunk beds since 1992, and that while no serious injuries have been reported from using bunk beds at the tournament, it would be removing bunk beds from the dorms.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Little League has made the decision to remove all bunks from within the dorms and have each bed frame individually on the floor," Little League said.

Easton's parents were also able to tell Easton that his little brother, Brogan, will be taking his place at the World Series while taking on the nickname "Little T." "His reaction was very emotional," the post said.

Snow Canyon Little League announced Thursday Brogan would be taking Easton's spot as an alternate after playing with his brother and the team throughout the regular season.

"He is so excited to not only take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity, but to be able to play for his big brother who won’t be able to," the Oliverson family said in a social media post.

Little League confirmed Brogan had been added to the Snow Canyon Little League roster in a statement on Thursday. Snow Canyon is the first team from Utah to make it to the World Series, and the team will make their first appearance in the series Friday afternoon.