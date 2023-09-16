Basketball icon LeBron James surprised the students at a Minnesota high school after spending a week working out at their facility.

In a post shared to his Instagram, James thanked Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota for "this week’s long hospitality, prayers, love and support."

"I am very thankful for it all," he wrote, adding a special thanks to one of the coaches who opened "the weight room and gym every day no matter the time but simply because of your generosity & helpfulness!"

"To the faculty, teachers, coaches, principle, students you guys absolute ROCK!!!!" he posted with a "Go Eagles" hashtag. "P.S. As you can see I surprised the students at the end of the week in the auditorium right after my workouts! 😉"

Lourdes High School also posted the same video to its Instagram account.

"It was an extraordinary day at Lourdes High School as NBA legend @kingjames graced us with a surprise visit!" the school captioned the post. "Our students are still beaming with excitement! 🤩 Sending our heartfelt prayers to you and your family, LeBron, and an enormous thank you for serving as an inspiration both on and off the court!"

James' eldest son, Bronny James, 18, suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of a workout for the University of Southern California basketball team on July 24. Bronny has previously been treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, though James didn't explicitly say why he spent this past week there.

TODAY.com has reached out to his team but did not immediately hear back as of Friday night.

In July, the James family spokesperson said in a statement that the cause for Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest was identified as an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

The statement added that the heart defect "can and will be treated."

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy."

Soon after the initial incident, James shared an update to his social media of Bronny doing well.

The Los Angeles Lakers player posted a video on Instagram the morning of July 29 of the teen playing a snippet of a song on piano while his brother Bryce, 16, and sister Zhuri Nova, 8, watched.

“GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!!” the NBA star captioned the video. “Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way!”

Bronny has been quiet on his public social media accounts but was spotted smiling and looking upbeat by photographers on the sidelines of a football game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on Aug. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles.