Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III charged with DUI resulting in death after fatal crash

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III “showed signs of impairment” after the fiery crash, Las Vegas police said.
Henry Ruggs III
Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team's 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images
By Andrew Blankstein and David K. Li

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal DUI crash early Tuesday morning, police said.

Ruggs was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette that slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 at 3:39 a.m. PDT near South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash on South Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2021. Steve Marcus / Las Vegas Sun via AP

The Toyota went up in flames and firefighters “located a deceased victim inside,” police said.

Ruggs “remained on scene and showed signs of impairment” before being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the law enforcement statement.

He’ll be charged with DUI resulting in death, police said.

The player’s lawyers, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, asked the public to withhold judgement.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered,” the attorneys said in a statement.

Ruggs, 22, is in his second year out of Alabama. In 20 games of his young NFL career with the Raiders, Ruggs has caught 50 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.

Andrew Blankstein
David K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Diana Dasrath contributed.