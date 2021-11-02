Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III charged with DUI resulting in death after fatal crash

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal DUI crash early Tuesday morning, police said.

Ruggs was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette that slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 at 3:39 a.m. PDT near South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash on South Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2021. Steve Marcus / Las Vegas Sun via AP

The Toyota went up in flames and firefighters “located a deceased victim inside,” police said.

Ruggs “remained on scene and showed signs of impairment” before being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the law enforcement statement.

He’ll be charged with DUI resulting in death, police said.

The player’s lawyers, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, asked the public to withhold judgement.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered,” the attorneys said in a statement.

Ruggs, 22, is in his second year out of Alabama. In 20 games of his young NFL career with the Raiders, Ruggs has caught 50 passes for 921 yards and four touchdowns.

