Judge sentences former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to 3 years for DWI that injured girl

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a judge sentenced former NFL assistant coach Britt Reid to three years in prison for his role in a car crash last year that left a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.

Police reported in February 2021 that Britt Reid, who is the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, drove his pickup truck into two parked cars and injured two children near Arrowhead Stadium.

In September, Britt Reid, 37, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

After the sentencing, an attorney for the former Chiefs assistant coach said in a statement, “Britt Reid respects the Court’s decision and appreciates the time and attention given to this matter. He sincerely regrets and accepts responsibility for his conduct and hopes and prays for A.Y.’s continued recovery.”

A.Y. stands for Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time of the crash and suffered the brain injury. NBC affiliate KSHB also reported at the time that a 4-year-old was in the same car as Ariel and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NBC News reported that prosecutors sought four years in prison and that the maximum sentence allowed for felony driving while intoxicated is seven years.

The legal team for the victims’ families also released a statement that said they were “outraged” Britt Reid was not given a maximum sentence.

“No amount of prison time will ever be enough to punish the Defendant for the pain and suffering he caused this family and the ongoing difficulties that Ariel will continue to endure for the rest of her life,” family attorney Tom Porto said in a statement obtained by TODAY. “She will endure. She will strive and she will thrive. She is Ariel strong.”

According to KSHB, Britt Reid told officers he had two or three drinks before getting behind the wheel. Officers smelled “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” on Britt Reid and his eyes were bloodshot, a search warrant obtained by the outlet said.

Three others were injured in the accident in addition to Young, Britt Reid and the 4-year-old.

NBC News reported that the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Britt Reid had a blood-alcohol level of .113 and was driving almost 84 mph at the time of the crash.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania court records show Britt Reid was previously charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2007 and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Following his sentencing on Tuesday, Britt Reid was taken into custody, NBC News reported.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs coach addressed his son’s crash in a postgame press conference.

“My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” he said, “It’s a tough situation. I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions that you have, I’m going to have to turn those down at the time. But just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”