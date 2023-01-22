Eagles’ Jason Kelce wakes up to 3-year-old daughter celebrating win with team song

Jason Kelce’s daughter, Wyatt, may only be 3 years old, but she is already a devoted fan of her father's team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL center uploaded a sweet Instagram video on Jan. 22 of Wyatt singing part of his team’s anthem, “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” in her crib the morning after a big victory for his team.

In the clip, the toddler pumps her fist in the air as she cheers, “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagle, yay!”

The 35-year-old football player, who was watching his daughter on his phone via a baby monitor camera, laughs and jokingly says, “What have we done?”

Kelce’s daughter seemed to still be celebrating after her father’s team beat the New York Giants on Jan. 21 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game, set for Jan. 29.

“Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too,” he wrote in the caption. “Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib.”

The athlete, who is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, shares Wyatt with wife, Kylie McDevitt.

Jason Kelce celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Fans applauded Kelce and McDevitt for encouraging their daughter to be a proud Eagles supporter in the comments.

"What have we done? If she’s singing the fight song to herself you’ve done your job as parents. A+ work, Jason and Kylie," one Instagram user wrote.

Another praised the couple and said, “You’ve raised her right, that’s what you’ve done!”

“Win the Super Bowl for Wyatt and Wyatt only,” one person joked.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark shared Kelce’s video on Twitter as well.

“Philly Mood after Eagles clinch trip to NFC title game,” Clark tweeted.

One fan replied and suggested Kelce join his daughter next time.

“She did good. Need a duet of the fight song father/daughter edition,” the Twitter user wrote.

Another person labeled Kelce and his wife the“parents of the year.”

Others congratulated Kelce for helping his team in their blowout victory over the Giants, where they won 38 to 7.

That brings the Eagles' record to 15 wins and three losses, the best in the NFL. The Eagles will next face either the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys as they try to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017.