Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan cleaned up on and off the field at the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

After its national team delivered a thrilling 2-1 upset victory over Germany on Nov. 23, Japanese fans continued a celebrated tradition by staying to clean up all the trash at Khalifa International Stadium before leaving the venue to celebrate the win.

The fans from Japan were applauded for the act of respect as they could be seen roaming the seats with garbage bags to pick up all the trash accumulated during the match.

"Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins," FIFA, the international soccer governing body, tweeted. "Huge respect to these Japanese fans."

"Even after that incredible win Japanese fans stayed behind to clean up the entire stadium! They do it at every tournament," one fan tweeted.

"So much respect for all the Japanese fans staying after the full time whistle to clean the stadium," another wrote.

Japan's soccer fans have become known for their courtesy in cleaning up the stadium after their team plays in the World Cup. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

Japanese fans also make sure to clean up regardless if their team wins or loses.

They did their customary trash pickup in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after a 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast, and then did it again following a stunning 2-1 win over Colombia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Before they went on to celebrate their team's 2-1 upset over Germany, the Japanese fans made sure to clean up the stadium to continue a celebrated tradition. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

In a sport known for raucous fans, Japan's supporters have helped set a courteous tone that has often been followed by fans in subsequent games also cleaning up garbage at the same stadium.

Japan will be back in action in the World Cup against Costa Rica on Nov. 27, and you can rest assured the stadium will be spotless after it's over.