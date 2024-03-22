How to watch Caitlin Clark in the NCAA Tournament

Caitlin Clark's groundbreaking collegiate basketball career is set to come to a conclusion in the just-launched NCAA women's basketball tournament, and her games will be must-watches after a triumphant regular season.

The all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history declared for the WNBA draft last month. But first, the Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard is leading her team through March Madness in hopes of returning to the championship game. Iowa competed in the title game in 2023 but lost to LSU, 102-85.

Clark is entering March Madness on fire. She averaged about 32 points during the season and shot 38% from three-point land, where she often dominates. Clark was named the Big Ten player of the year for the third consecutive season earlier this month.

As a team, Iowa stands at 29-4 for the season and is a No. 1 seed. Its first NCAA Tournament game is Saturday, March 23, against Holy Cross, the 16th seed.

Read on for more on Iowa's journey in the postseason.

When is Caitlin Clark and Iowa's next game in the NCAA Tournament?

Iowa’s first March Madness game is against Holy Cross. It’s scheduled to air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 23.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA women's tournament

The NCAA women's tournament will air on ABC or ESPN networks, depending on the game. Check here for a breakdown of the TV schedule for the first round. The ESPN app will also provide coverage of the tournament.

These networks can be accessed on streaming platforms such as Fubo and Sling TV, which offer one-time free trials. You can also log into a cable provider's app to watch there.

How to view and print the NCAA women's tournament's March Madness bracket

You can follow Clark's potential path in the NCAA Tournament and see all of the matchups for the weekend by visiting the NCAA's website, where you can print the bracket.