The 128th Boston Marathon is underway for around 30,000 runners.

The iconic race will take athletes from the starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, to the infamous Heartbreak Hill at mile 20, and across the finish line near Copley Square in Boston.

Here's how to tune in to watch marathoners navigate Boston's 26.2-mile course on April 15.

Where to watch the 2024 Boston Marathon

ESPN2 will broadcast the 2024 Boston Marathon from 8:30 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET, according to the Boston Athletic Association. ESPN will also have coverage of the race on "Sportscenter."

Live coverage of the race will also air locally in Boston on WCVB from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., which can also be viewed on its app, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

The Boston Marathon will also be streamed on Very Local Boston.

What time does the 2024 Boston Marathon start?

The first start time for the 2024 Boston Marathon begins at 9:02 a.m., according to the Boston Athletic Association. The professional men's division starts at 9:37 a.m., and the professional women's division begins at 9:47 a.m.

Four waves of marathoners start between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and athletes have six hours from the time the last runner crosses the start line to complete the course.