Grayson Murray dies at age 30 a day after withdrawing from Colonial, PGA Tour says

Grayson Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, died Saturday just one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, the PGA Tour announced in a statement.

Murray was 30 years old.

There were no immediate details released regarding manner or circumstances of his death.

“We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the statement.

“The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same,” Monahan continued. “We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Murray’s management company, GSE Worldwide, also confirmed his death and said it was heartbroken.

“We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but out heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time,” GSE said in a statement.

Monahan said he spoke to Murray’s parents to offer condolences. During that conversation, he said, Murray’s parents “asked that we continue with tournament play.”

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so,” Monahan said. “As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Monahan said in the PGA Tour statement that grief counselors will be available at this week’s PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events.

Monahan also said he is en route to the Charles Schwab Challenge, which is held in Fort Worth, Texas.

Murray first hit the golf scene at age 16, and finished off his rookie season in the pros with a win at the Nationwide Children’s, earning him second place on the Korn Ferry Tour money list and full status on the PGA Tour in 2017.

He won the Barbasol Championship in 2017 at the age of 24, securing a two-year exemption through the 2019 PGA Tour season.

After struggling on the PGA Tour the next few seasons, Murray found success yet again on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, picking up wins at the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City and the Simmons Bank Open outside of Nashville, Tennessee. He finished fourth on the tour and earned a spot back on the tour for the next season.

Murray, who had dealt with alcohol and mental health issues in the past, made a massive turnaround this year and won the Sony Open, hitting wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the final hole to get into a playoff and winning it with a 40-foot putt.

