WNBA reveals its new ‘fearless’ team, the Golden State Valkyries — the details behind the name 

The newest team in the WNBA has a name.

The franchise, based in California's Bay Area, announced May 14 it will be known as the Golden State Valkyries.

“A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA,” the team wrote on X.

“Strong, bold, fierce. Valkyries are a defiant symbol of the power of women,” the team wrote on its website.

“Fighting for community and connection, Valkyries represent the Bay Area spirit of unmatched progress and innovation. A combination of strength and grace, the Golden State Valkyries are writing the next chapter in the epic tale of the WNBA, a league that has transcended limitations and norms over the last 27 years.”

The WNBA further explained the choice of moniker.

“Originating from Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering — flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce,” it said in a press release.

The Valkyries, which will sport a color they call "Valkyrie Violet," will begin play in 2025, with San Francisco’s Chase Center serving as their home arena.

The Valkyries, who are affiliated with the NBA's Golden State Warriors, are the first expansion team in the WNBA since 2008.

The league announced in October 2023 that it had awarded an expansion franchise to Golden State, making it the 13th active team in the WNBA. Toronto is expected to become the 14th team and begin play in 2026, according to reports.

The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after winning the WNBA championship on Oct. 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. How long before the Golden State Valkyries win it all? Brian Babineau/NBAE / Getty Images

Women’s basketball is currently enjoying a surge in popularity, thanks in large part to Caitlin Clark, the top overall pick in this year’s draft who made her preseason debut with the Indiana Fever earlier this month.

The NCAA women’s national championship game between the University of South Carolina and Clark’s University of Iowa also drew more viewers than the men’s championship matchup between the University of Connecticut and Purdue University, the first time a woman’s final garnered higher ratings than a men’s final.

The 2024 WNBA season tips off May 14 with a quartet of games, including Clark’s Fever visiting the Connecticut Sun and the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury.