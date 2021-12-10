IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Police in Roswell, Georgia, said the former Broncos wide receiver's death appeared to be related to a medical issue.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver in 2018. Thomas was found dead in his home Thursday.Jack Dempsey / AP, file
By Tim Stelloh and Kurt Chirbas

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead Thursday in his home, authorities in Georgia said. He was 33.

Tim Lupo, a police spokesman in Roswell, Georgia, said preliminary information appeared to show that his death stemmed from a medical issue.

“Our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” he said in an emailed statement.

Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

Thomas, a wide receiver who played in the Pro Bowl five times and helped the Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, announced his retirement in June.

“The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” the league said on Twitter.

Thomas was a first-round pick in the league’s 2010 draft. He played for the Broncos until 2018, when the franchise traded him to the Houston Texans.

Before retiring he also played with the New York Jets.

Kurt Chirbas is a senior editor for NBC News based in New York.