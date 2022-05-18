Former Kansas soccer goalie killed, husband charged with murder, police say

A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said.

Regan Noelle Gibbs. Courtesy of University of Kansas

Officers found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday night in her apartment in Lawrence, Kansas. Police said her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.

Police said Gibbs’ killing was likely a result of domestic violence but declined to say Wednesday how she was killed.

Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015 through 2018. She was a native of Naches, Washington, and a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at Kansas, according to the university’s athletics department website.

Gibbs when she was a goalie for the University of Kansas. Jeff Jacobsen / Courtesy of University of Kansas

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan,” Mark Francis, the team's head coach, said in a statement on Tuesday. “She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field.”

Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court for a bond hearing Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.