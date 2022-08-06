Take me out to the ... cornfield?

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, for the second Field of Dreams game. It marks the second consecutive year two big league clubs will take the field in the neutral-site location.

Here's what you need to know about this year's edition of the game.

When is the 2022 Field of Dreams game?

The game gets underway Aug. 11, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 Field of Dreams game?

It will be played in Dyersville, Iowa, on a field that was built in the middle of a cornfield, in the same location where the classic 1989 film “Field of Dreams” was shot.

The location has become a tourist attraction in the years since the film's release.

Members of the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox enter the field before the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12, 2021, in Dyersville, Iowa. Quinn Harris / MLB Photos via Getty Images

How can I watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game?

Fox will broadcast the game, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

Lance Lynn started last year's Field of Dreams game for the White Sox. Ron Vesely / Getty Images

Who's playing in the 2022 Field of Dreams game?

This year's edition of the game will pit the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, two rivals in the National League Central. The Reds will be the home team, while the Cubs will be the visiting team. The contest is the first in a three-game series between the teams, with the next two being played in Cincinnati.

Who played in last year's Field of Dreams game?

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees squared off in the first edition of the game, played Aug. 12, 2021. The White Sox won a thriller, 9-8, when shortstop Tim Anderson blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning with Chicago trailing, 8-7.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson lifted his team to victory in last year's Field of Dreams game. Ron Vesely / Getty Images

The initial Field of Dreams game was originally scheduled to be played in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Last year's game marked the first major league game ever played in the state of Iowa.

Are tickets available for the 2022 Field of Dreams game?

Tickets for the game are no longer available, according to Major League Baseball.