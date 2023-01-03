Fans show support for NFL player Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive

Fans have donated more than $3.4 million, and counting, to a community toy drive organized by Damar Hamlin after the NFL player went into cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game on Jan. 2.

The toy drive fundraiser is not related to Hamlin’s recent medical incident. However, fans have been flooding the initiative’s GoFundMe page with donations to show support for the Buffalo Bills safety.

Hamlin, 24, launched the community toy drive in 2020 to raise funds to purchase toys for kids in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative, which was part of the player’s Chasing M’s Foundation, had an original fundraising goal of $2,500.

Hamlin led a similar toy drive for the 2022 Christmas season, according to an Instagram video he shared on Dec. 25.

Fans flooded the GoFundMe page with prayers and messages of support for Hamlin, with many supporters of other NFL teams rallying behind the Bills player.

“Lifelong Jets fan who will never root harder for any player than this young Bill,” one person commented while making a donation.

“Sending healing thoughts and prayers from Ravens Nation! We are all rooting for the Bills right now! Get well soon!” another wrote.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the game against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the Buffalo Bills said on Twitter early on Jan. 3.

The game was suspended and later postponed.

Fans gathered for a vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 2. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Fans gathered for a vigil outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio on Jan. 2, according to NBC's affiliate WLWT.

Several of Hamlin’s fellow NFL players also shared their heartache on social media.

“Please pray for our brother,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted on Jan. 2.

“The game is not important,” Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt also tweeted early on Jan. 3. “Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.”