Detroit Pistons star Isaiah Stewart was arrested after allegedly punching his opponent Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns in a pregame fight Wednesday, police said.

The fight broke out in the parking lot area of Footprint Center in Phoenix around 4:45 p.m. local time, the Phoenix Police Department said in a release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed by security to Eubanks, 27, and Stewart, 22.

Officers spoke to both players involved and multiple witnesses.

“They learned there was an argument between both players as they arrived at the arena. Witnesses said the argument escalated when they saw Stewart punch Eubanks, causing a minor injury,” police said.

The fight was squashed when the two players were separated by security.

Detectives investigated the incident, and Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons said in a statement Wednesday the team was “aware” of the incident between the two players. “We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,” the team said.

NBC News has reached out to the players’ reps for comment.

Eubanks played in Wednesday’s night’s game, that saw the Suns beat the Pistons 116-100. Stewart was already listed as out due to an ankle injury.

Stewart has gotten into scuffles before. In 2021, he got into an altercation on-court with LeBron James of the Lakers, and Stewart was subsequently suspended for two games, and James for one.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.