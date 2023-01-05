Damar Hamlin shows ‘remarkable improvement,’ appears ‘neurologically intact,’ team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has "shown remarkable improvement" and is making "steady progress," the team said Jan. 5.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

On Jan. 4, the team shared an update on Twitter that Damar was showing "signs of improvement" while he remained in critical condition.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team had tweeted previously on Jan. 4. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the first quarter of "Monday Night Football" on Jan. 2 after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The incident played out in front of an estimated 23.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen, and Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“All I can share is positive steps,” family spokesman Jordon Rooney told NBC News’ Maggie Vespa on Jan. 4, saying the doctors were "pleased with how he did" the night before but that he still has "a long journey to go."

Rooney also said Hamlin’s family remains upbeat.

“They’ve not shown one sign of weakness. They haven’t shown one sign of negativity,” he said.

It has not been confirmed whether Hamlin’s tackle caused his heart to stop. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent thanked all the doctors, trainers and first responders for their help.

The Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin has shown "signs of improvement." Duane Burleson / AP

“You gave our brother Damar another day to live, another chance to fight,” he said in a Jan. 4 call.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he spoke with Bills head coach Sean McDermott after Hamlin collapsed.

“The first thing he said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’” Taylor told reporters.

The incident also caught the attention of President Biden, who says he called Hamlin’s family.

“I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense,” he told reporters Jan. 4.

Buffalo Bills fans attend a candlelight prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 3, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Hamlin, who's from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, is a sixth round pick of the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

“I don’t really do too much without my mom and dad’s opinion. My life revolves around them,” he said in a November 2022 interview.

He’s also been a driving force behind a community toy drive he started in 2020 as part of his Chasing M’s Foundation. Since his injury, people have donated over $7 million to it, far surpassing the organization’s stated goal of $2,500.

There has been no update as to whether the Bengals and Bills will resume their game. This upcoming weekend marks the end of the NFL's regular season. The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Jan. 8, while the Bengals are slated to play at home against the Baltimore Ravens the same day.