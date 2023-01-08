Damar Hamlin shares first public message since cardiac arrest: 'Keep praying for me'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shared his first public message since collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2 and experiencing a cardiac arrest.

The NFL player posted on Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 7, grateful for the love he's been receiving and asking for prayers for the "long road" to recovery.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he wrote. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

The team commented a series of red and blue hearts on the post while other NFL players shared their love and encouragement.

Hamlin, 24, also took to Twitter with a similar message, thanking those who have reached out and prayed. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

During Monday's game, Hamlin suddenly collapsed after tackling a Bengals receiver. At the time, it appeared the player's shoulder hit Hamlin in the chest. The 24-year-old was given CPR and subsequently taken to the hospital, where he has been recovering.

As of Saturday, it remains unclear what caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the Bills tweeted an update on Hamlin's recovery, announcing that doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center had removed his breathing tube and that he was able to speak.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team,” one tweet read.

According to a statement from the team, Hamlin FaceTimed into a team meeting to talk to players and coaches, saying "Love you boys."

Regaining consciousness on Thursday, Jan. 5, doctors said Hamlin immediately had one question: "Did we win?"

“The answer is yes,” Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, told Hamlin. “You won the game of life.”

The NFL announced on Thursday that the game previously postponed after Hamlin's collapse will not be made up. However, the league acknowledged that canceling the game “creates potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios” and are working for a possible resolution.