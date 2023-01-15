Damar Hamlin visits with teammates before cheering on Bills from home

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is spreading the love for his teammates by visiting his fellow players and cheering them on during their first playoff game while he continues to recover after going into cardiac arrest earlier this month.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a photo to his Instagram story of Hamlin, which depicted the 24-year-old warmly shaking someone's hand with a big smile on his face. Milano shared a white dove emoji over the picture. The AP reported that this was Hamlin’s first time visiting team members since he was discharged from the hospital.

During the Bills-Miami Dolphins game on Sunday, Jan. 15, Hamlin continued expressing support for the team, taking to Twitter to cheer on his fellow players.

The NFL safety shared a throwback video of him on the field in the snow, visiting and smiling with fans as he gave out high fives.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG," he wrote, adding two heart emojis and the hashtag #BillsMafia.

He then continued over the course of the game, calling out impressive moments from his teammates, including Dean Marlowe, James Cook and Tremaine Edmunds.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Hamlin was released home from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, where he had been transferred after receiving treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. This update came nine days after he experienced a cardiac arrest during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to a statement from the Bills, Hamlin completed "a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing" on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in the statement.

Following his move to the Buffalo hospital, Hamlin tweeted, “Not home quite just yet. Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!”

In the first quarter of the Jan. 2 game, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins before collapsing onto the field. An athletic trainer from the Bills training staff performed CPR for several minutes, then Hamlin was rushed to the hospital's trauma unit.

The team has confirmed that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, though the cause has not yet been announced.

His Ohio medical team previously said they were considering the cause to be commotio cordis, which can occur when a person gets hit in the chest at a certain angle and at a specific moment in the heart cycle.

The originally postponed Bills-Bengals game has since been canceled, the NFL announced on Jan. 5. The Bills beat the Dolphins in the wild-card game Sunday and will advance to the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs.