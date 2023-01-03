NFL teams, players send their prayers to Damar Hamlin after shocking cardiac arrest

Prayers and well wishes have poured in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, including from the Cincinnati Bengals player who collided with him before Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during "Monday Night Football."

The NFL community shared its recovery hopes for Hamlin, 24, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game on Jan. 2.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest before his heartbeat was restored on the field by medical personnel. He was transferred to the University of Cincinnati’s Level 1 trauma center, where he is in critical condition, according to a statement by the Bills.

Higgins, whose helmet collided with Hamlin's chest during the tackle, tweeted support for his opponent after the remainder of the game was postponed.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love," Higgins wrote.

The Bills Twitter account and accounts for multiple other NFL teams also sent their prayers for Hamlin.

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," the team tweeted, referencing the nickname for its fanbase.

Hamlin's teammates and players from around the league also shared their support.

"Please pray for our brother," Bills star quarterback Josh Allen tweeted.

"Prayer is real, and it’s powerful. Constantly praying for Damar and his family," Bills tight end Dawson Knox tweeted.

"I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family," Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase tweeted.

"The game is not important. Damar Hamlin's life is important. Please be ok. Please," Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt tweeted.

"Praying hard.. please be okay man," Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was among the many others who sent well wishes to Hamlin and his family.

"Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community," Hochul tweeted.

"I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo," New York City mayor Eric Adams tweeted.