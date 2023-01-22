Damar Hamlin and family welcomed back to Bills stadium for playoff game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined his teammates on Sunday ahead of their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the same team they were playing when he collapsed on national TV.

The Bills posted a video of Hamlin riding in a cart inside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, with the message, “Welcome home.”

Hamlin was spotted entering the Bills locker room ahead of the Bills-Bengals playoff game. He was in street clothes and later seen leaving the dressing room and taking an elevator up to a suite.

During the game, the Bills shared footage of the Hamlin family watching the game from a suite in the stadium. In the clip posted to Twitter, one fan held up a sign that read, "Where else would you rather be ... Do it for #3."

The Cincinnati-Buffalo winner will play the Kansas City Chiefs in one week, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Buffalo was playing at Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football” on Jan. 2 when Hamlin appeared to make a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up from the tackle and then appeared to go limp and fall backward.

Trainers and medical personnel rushed on the field to treat Hamlin, who might have experienced “commotio cordis,” a rare phenomenon in which blunt force to the chest can cause a healthy heart to stop beating during a narrow window of the cardiac cycle

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com.