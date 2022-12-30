Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death

Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé.

Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.

Ronaldo shared a tribute in Portuguese alongside a photo of himself clasping hands with Pelé while accepting an award in a meeting of soccer luminaries.

"My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento," Ronaldo wrote, according to a rough translation. "A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing.

"An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé 🙏🏽⚽️🇧🇷"

Soccer fans were touched by one legend paying tribute to another.

"Two great men 🤝" one person commented.

"Legends never die 🙏🙏🙏" another wrote.

"I’m sorry for you ronaldo i know this hurts keep your head up LONG LIVE THE LEGEND💔" another person commented.

Pelé is the only player in history to win three World Cups, leading Brazil to titles in the prestigious tournament in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He also is tied with Neymar as the Brazilian national team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Ronaldo and Pelé are among the greatest goal-scorers of all time, and both were prodigies, becoming stars in their late teens and early 20s. Pelé scored his first World Cup goal when he was only 17, while Ronaldo won an FA Cup title with Manchester United at 18 in his first season.

Ronaldo was one of many soccer stars who paid tribute to Pelé in the wake of his death, with Neymar and many Brazilian greats weighing in.

"I would say before Pele, football was just a sport," Neymar wrote in Portuguese on Instagram, according to a rough translation. "Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!”

Stars like Wales' Gareth Bale, England's Harry Kane and Argentina legend and recent World Cup champion Lionel Messi also shared heartfelt messages.

"A giant of the game and the reason so many of us love football," Bale tweeted. "Rest in peace, legend."