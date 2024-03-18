Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom to team up for ‘Keeping Up with Sports’ podcast

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are the latest celebrities to launch a podcast.

On March 18, the former professional athletes announced that they will join podcaster Zach Hirsch — known as “Mystic Zach Hirsch” on social media — for the new “Keeping Up with Sports” podcast.

The name seems to be a nod to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show, on which Jenner and Odom both appeared.

Odom, a retired NBA player, was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 and 2016. Odom’s relationship with the Good American co-founder was featured on the show.

Jenner, a former Olympian, was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015.

“Keeping Up with Sports” will include interviews with celebrities like Amber Rose and boxer Bryce Hall. The show will tackle what it takes to become a professional athlete and the effects it has on personal lives, per a press release.

“Each episode goes beyond the headlines, providing listeners with an entertaining perspective on the personal stories behind the champions, delving into the highs and lows of being in the spotlight, recounting early struggles on the path to success, and exploring how today’s athletes navigate difficulties along their journeys,” a press release said.

The hosting trio also plan to dissect “taboo topics such as mental health struggles, addiction, and the difficult decision to walk away from it all.”

Find out more about “Keeping Up with Sports” below.

When does it premiere?

According to a spokesperson for the podcast, the first episode is "coming soon."

How to listen to 'Keeping Up with Sports'

“Keeping Up with Sports” will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

What have the 'Keeping Up with Sports' hosts said?

Jenner, Odom and Hirsch expressed their excitement about the project in a press release.

Jenner said she wants to bring her lifelong knowledge of sports and entertainment to the podcast.

“I know the dialogues we have on ‘Keeping up with Sports’ will emphasize athletes’ unique stories and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community,” she said in a statement.

Odom said he was looking forward to asking their guests about “the human side of being an athlete.”

Hirsch added, “The three of us play off each other so naturally and the chemistry brings out the best in all our guests. It’s the next generation of sports shows.”

EDITOR’S NOTE (March 18, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PT): An earlier version of this story stated “Keeping Up with Sports” was slated to premiere on March 19 and drop two additional episodes on May 5 based on information posted to the podcast’s website. A spokesperson for the podcast has since clarified that the official premiere date hasn't been announced and the episodes are just “coming soon.”