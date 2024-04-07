Iowa falls to South Carolina in last game of Caitlin Clark’s college basketball career

Caitlin Clark record-breaking season and legendary collegiate basketball career has come to an end.

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell short of what would have been the team’s first NCAA championship win April 7, losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 87-75.

The 22-year-old wrapped her career as the all-time leading scorer, male or female, in NCAA Division I hoops history, scoring 3,951 points, 1,144 assists, two national player of the year honors and two national runner up finishes. Clark was named the Big Ten player of the year for the third consecutive season last month.

In Sunday’s game against South Carolina, Clark lead Iowa, and the game, as the top scorer with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

While celebrating South Carolina’s big win, coach Dawn Staley took a moment to congratulate Iowa on their season and honor Clark’s impact on women’s college basketball.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport and it just is not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the number one pick in the WNBA Draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well,” Staley said. “Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you.”

In a post-game interview, Clark said this year was “in a way, more special than last year,” after Iowa again lost the NCAA championship game, adding that the emotions will likely set in over the next several days.

“Yeah, I’m sad we lost this game. But I’m also so proud of myself. I’m so proud of my teammates. I’m so proud of this program,” she said.

Despite the loss, Clark’s impressive performance on the court garnered social media attention from professionals like LeBron James.

He posted on X, “If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE.”

Magic Johnson also took a moment on X to honor Clark’s career and impact on women’s basketball.

“Caitlin Clark’s extraordinary play this season has been the catalyst for growing women’s basketball, with record-breaking viewership throughout the tournament. She deserves her flowers and I want to congratulate her on an incredible collegiate career!” he wrote, adding the flower bouquet emoji.

The Hawkeyes shared on X a shot of Clark walking out of the stadium, writing “The greatest of all time.”

What’s next for Caitlin Clark?

Clark is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, which will take place April 15 in New York. Having the top pick, the Indiana Fever are expected to claim Clark.

The WNBA season officially begins May 14.

Clark was invited to Team USA’s women’s basketball team training came this month, but the timing conflicted with the March Madness tournament. She’s still in contention, however, to make the U.S. Olympic 5-on-5 and 3x3 teams for the Paris Games this summer.