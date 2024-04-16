Caitlin Clark went No. 1 in the WNBA draft. Some fans are outraged at her salary

The unprecedented attention Caitlin Clark has brought to women's basketball has also put the massive salary disparity between the WNBA and the NBA under the microscope.

The University of Iowa star was taken by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA draft on April 15 after a season in which she set records on the court and in the television ratings for women's basketball.

She is expected to sign a four-year, $338,000 contract with the Fever as part of the WNBA's rookie wage scale, according to Spotrac, a site that tracks player contracts across multiple sports.

She will earn $76,535 in her rookie season this summer, which has many Clark fans outraged at the relatively small number given her impact on the sport.

Many Clark fans weighed in on social media and expressed dismay at her low pay compared to what NBA draft picks make.

"These ladies deserve so much more…Praying for the day," Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson wrote on X.

"Aint no reason i should have a higher salary than Caitlin Clark man," another fan wrote.

"To everyone trashing Caitlin Clark’s salary, I agree and want better for them," another person wrote.

Count TODAY’s Hoda Kotb as one fan doing a double take when she saw that salary figure compared to the life-changing riches that top NBA draft picks earn.

“When I saw the number, $76,000 in the first year and $78,000 in the second year, and $85,000 in the third year, for somebody who is now the face of women’s basketball, it seemed kind of ridiculous,” Hoda said on TODAY Tuesday. “A guy who is in the NBA, first year, they can get $10 million.”

The No. 1 overall pick in last year's NBA draft, San Antonio Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama, has a four-year, $55 million contract in which he earned $12.1 million in his first season, according to Spotrac.

San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama has a four-year, $55 million contract, compared to $338,000 for Caitlin Clark. Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

While Clark will most likely make millions from endorsements, there is a huge gulf between her salary and her NBA counterpart.

NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk noted that the way for the WNBA to boost salaries is to get a larger television contract and increase ticket sales.

The league hopes Clark will be a driving force in that push, as 36 of the Fever's 40 games will be on national television this season.

The hype over her addition to the Fever is so high that the team packed its home arena for a viewing party of the draft on Monday night even though the actual event was in New York City.

The WNBA currently makes about $60 million a year from its media rights, which can be renegotiated in 2025, according to Front Office Sports.

In comparison, the NBA is in the midst of a $24 billion television deal that pays $2.7 billion annually. Plus, the league is expected to command between $60 billion and $72 billion when it renegotiates its TV deal this summer, according to Sports Business Journal.