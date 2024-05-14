Caitlin Clark is making her WNBA regular-season debut. How to watch

/ Source: TODAY
Caitlin Clark's rookie season in the WNBA is here.
The all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever at the 2024 WNBA draft in April. She helps kick off the Fever's 2024 season on May 14 in a road game against the Connecticut Sun.
For details on her next game and the Fever's 2024 regular-season schedule, scroll down.
When is Caitlin Clark’s next game?
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game is Tuesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time in Uncasville, Connecticut, against the Connecticut Sun.
How can I watch Caitlin Clark’s next game?
The Fever's May 14 game against the Connecticut Sun will air on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.
What is the Indiana Fever’s schedule for the 2024 season?
- Tuesday, May 14, on the road against the Connecticut Sun
- Thursday, May 16, at home against the New York Liberty
- Saturday, May 18, on the road against the New York Liberty
- Monday, May 20, at home against the Connecticut Sun
- Wednesday, May 22, on the road against the Seattle Storm
- Friday, May 24, on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks
- Saturday, May 25, on the road against the Las Vegas Aces
- Tuesday, May 28, at home against the Los Angeles Sparks
- Thursday, May 30, at home against the Seattle Storm
- Saturday, June 1, at home against the Chicago Sky
- Sunday, June 2, on the road against the New York Liberty
- Friday, June 7, on the road against the Washington Mystics
- Monday, June 10, on the road against the Connecticut Sun
- Thursday, June 13, at home against the Atlanta Dream
- Sunday, June 16, at home against the Chicago Sky
- Wednesday, June 19, at home against the Washington Mystics
- Friday, June 21, on the road against the Atlanta Dream
- Sunday, June 23, on the road against the Chicago Sky
- Thursday, June 27, on the road against the Seattle Storm
- Sunday, June 30, on the road against the Phoenix Mercury
- Tuesday, July 2, on the road against the Las Vegas Aces
- Saturday, July 6, at home against the New York Liberty
- Wednesday, July 10, at home against the Washington Mystics
- Friday, July 12, at home against the Phoenix Mercury
- Sunday, July 14, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx
- Wednesday, July 17, on the road against the Dallas Wings
- Friday, Aug. 16, at home against the Phoenix Mercury
- Sunday, Aug. 18, at home against the Seattle Storm
- Saturday, Aug. 24, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx
- Monday, Aug. 26, on the road against the Atlanta Dream
- Wednesday, Aug. 28, at home against the Connecticut Sun
- Friday, Aug. 30, on the road against the Chicago Sky
- Sunday, Sept. 1, on the road against the Dallas Wings
- Wednesday, Sept. 4, at home against the Los Angeles Sparks
- Friday, Sept. 6, at home against the Minnesota Lynx
- Sunday, Sept. 8, at home against the Atlanta Dream
- Wednesday, Sept. 11, at home against the Las Vegas Aces
- Friday, Sept. 13, at home against the Las Vegas Aces
- Sunday, Sept. 15, at home against the Dallas Wings
- Thursday, Sept. 19, on the road against the Washington Mystics