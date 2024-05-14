Caitlin Clark is making her WNBA regular-season debut. How to watch

Caitlin Clark's rookie season in the WNBA is here.

The all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever at the 2024 WNBA draft in April. She helps kick off the Fever's 2024 season on May 14 in a road game against the Connecticut Sun.

For details on her next game and the Fever's 2024 regular-season schedule, scroll down.

When is Caitlin Clark’s next game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game is Tuesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time in Uncasville, Connecticut, against the Connecticut Sun.

How can I watch Caitlin Clark’s next game?

The Fever's May 14 game against the Connecticut Sun will air on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

What is the Indiana Fever’s schedule for the 2024 season?