Bills coach tears up over the way Damar Hamlin’s mother reacted to support from fans

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was moved to tears during a press conference alongside quarterback Josh Allen while touching on the support Damar Hamlin has received in the wake of his in-game injury on Jan. 2.

Three days have passed since the Buffalo Bills safety experienced a cardiac arrest during the Monday night game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. In the days since, Hamlin’s fans have rallied to donate to a toy drive established by him in 2020 and not related to his recent medical injury.

The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive initially set out to accomplish a $2,500 goal to provide toys to a daycare center in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an Instagram video shared to his account, Hamlin pushed for a similar drive this past Christmas.

As of Jan. 5, 227,7000 donations have poured into the fundraiser, amounting to more than $7 million.

“I’m not a big social media person, but Josh (Allen) did share something with me via text that he saw earlier today, and I looked at it, and it was about what maybe Damar’s mom is going to share with him when he wakes up,” McDermott said before pausing to collect himself while becoming visibly emotional. “It’s amazing to know the impact that this has had on so many people, and for now, Damar to be awake and (for) his mom to be able to share that with him is incredible.”

During the conference, McDermott deflected questions about himself. At one point during the conference, after being asked about how Hamlin’s injury has affected his mental health, McDermott underlined his desire to focus on the health of Hamlin, Hamlin’s family and his fellow players.

“Again, this isn’t about me. I’m human, just like anybody else. There’s been moments as we just had that it overwhelms you,” he replied to his pause earlier in the conference. “It’s come up more than a couple of times for me at different points in time, but like anybody else, I need to be able to have enough self-awareness to know when I need a break and when I need to seek out a counselor as well. So I think that’s important to know that’s not a sign of weakness, that’s a sign of strength.”

Earlier that day, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who are treating Hamlin said that the athlete was “beginning to awaken” and had continued to show “substantial improvement.”