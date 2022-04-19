Brother of 8-year-old Boston bombing victim finishes city’s marathon 

The 20-year-old brother of the youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim ran and finished the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Henry Richard's younger brother, Martin Richard, was 8-years-old when he was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Two others — Krystle Campbell, 29, and Lingzi Lu, 23 — were also killed in the bombing.

Monday, Henry Richard ran the race for the first time in honor of his late brother.

"I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family," Richard said on CBS’ Boston affiliate. "It’s great to be out here, finally, it’s been years in the making for me."

"So much emotion. I know Martin would have been doing it with me. So happy to finish it."

According to the Martin Richard Foundation's Instagram account, Henry Richard was part of a team of runners representing the foundation, which “works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace,” according to its website.

Henry Richard told Boston NBC affiliate WBTS that he knew if his younger brother were still alive, he would've been running the race with him.

"More incredible that I could've ever imagined," Henry Richard said of the race. "I know if he were here — either this year or the next coming years — he would've been (running) it with me, so that's all I can think about."

NBC Sports reported that the American who won the 2014 Boston Marathon while wearing a bib with the bombing victims’ names written on it, Meb Keflezighi, presented Richard with his finisher medal.

Henry Richard said he plans to run the race again in the future.

“I love this city and I couldn’t be more grateful to them and everything they've done for me," he told the CBS station.