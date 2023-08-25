Windham Rotunda, aka WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, dies at 36

Windham Rotunda, a WWE superstar who, under the ring name Bray Wyatt, was regarded as one of the most innovative performers in professional wrestling during the past decade, died Aug. 24, WWE announced. Rotunda was 36.

Triple H, a WWE legend and the company’s chief content officer, announced Rotunda’s death on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Rotunda feuded with a number of high-profile WWE superstars as Wyatt during his career, including John Cena. Courtesy WWE

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.