Windham Rotunda, aka WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, dies at 36

Rotunda "unexpectedly passed" on Aug. 24, according to WWE chief content officer Triple H.
Bray Wyatt in a graphic t-shirt and black jacket holds a lantern as smoke gathers near him. he's looking ahead and slightly to the right.
Rotunda's Bray Wyatt character was as captivating as he was mysterious.Courtesy WWE
By Shane Lou

Windham Rotunda, a WWE superstar who, under the ring name Bray Wyatt, was regarded as one of the most innovative performers in professional wrestling during the past decade, died Aug. 24, WWE announced. Rotunda was 36.

Triple H, a WWE legend and the company’s chief content officer, announced Rotunda’s death on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Wyatt holds on to the ropes of the wrestling match box and leands backwards. He's in jeans and a dark colored tank top. His hair in blond dreadlocks, is pulled into a ponytail. His mouth is open as if he is yelling.
Rotunda feuded with a number of high-profile WWE superstars as Wyatt during his career, including John Cena.Courtesy WWE

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

Shane Lou

Shane Lou is a senior editor for TODAY.com. He's enthusiastic about (in no particular order) great ledes, solid grammar, the New York Mets, Oasis and too many '80s and '90s TV shows to count.