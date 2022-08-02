Brandi Chastain shouts out British soccer star after sports bra celebration: ‘I see you’

Chloe Kelly's spontaneous celebration of the biggest goal in the history of England's women's national team on Sunday looked familiar to a U.S. soccer legend who knows just what that moment feels like.

Kelly earned a shoutout from retired U.S. star Brandi Chastain after Kelly pulled off her jersey and deliriously waved it in the air while clad in her white sports bra after scoring the game-winning goal in England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The jubilant moment brought back memories of Chastain's own iconic celebration in 1999 after she helped bring home a World Cup title for the U.S. women's team. She famously pulled off her jersey and slid to her knees in her black sports bra after her penalty kick beat China to seal the win in front of a euphoric crowd at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California.

Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking the game-winning penalty shootout goal against China in the Women's World Cup Final in 1999. Lacy Atkins / AP Photo/The San Francisco Examiner,

Chastain, 54, shouted out Kelly, 24, on Twitter after watching her celebration of a goal that British fans will never forget.

"I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done," Chastain wrote. "Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!"

"As soon as she did it I started screaming 'She did the Brandi Chastain!!!'” one fan replied. "Appreciate, miss and love you, can’t imagine how cool it was for you to see that."

Just like Chastain’s winning goal was a breakthrough moment for U.S. women’s soccer 23 years ago, England’s victory in front of 87,192 roaring fans at London’s Wembley Stadium marked the first major championship in the history of its women’s national team.

Kelly remained on cloud nine well after her winning goal.

"No words, i have no words. I LOVE MY TEAM I LOVE MY COUNTRY," she tweeted.