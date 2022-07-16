Former NASCAR driver Bobby East, 37, fatally stabbed

According to police, former NASCAR driver Bobby East was fatally stabbed on Wednesday, July 13 at a gas station in Westminster, a city in Orange County, California. He was 37 years old.

"When officers arrived they found the victim who was suffering from a stab wound to the chest," a statement shared with TODAY said. "Officers rendered first aid until OCFA paramedics arrived and transferred the victim to UCI Medical Center. The victim later died from his injuries."

Two days later on Friday, July 15 during the service of a warrant at an apartment in Anaheim. a SWAT team encountered the suspect, Trent William Milsap.

"He became confrontational with officers and a police K-9 was deployed," police said. "Subsequently an officer involved shooting occurred. Milsap was transported to UCI Medical center, where he later succumbed to his injuries."

According to police, Milsap was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation. At this time, there is no known motive for the stabbing.

In a statement shared Friday announcing East's death, the United States Auto Club called him “one of the most prolific drivers of his era” noting that he was a three-time USAC National Champion driver, adding that he “captured 56 career USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions."

“In all, East racked up three USAC national driving titles, starting in 2004 with the USAC National Midgets and twice more with back-to-back USAC Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013,” the auto club added.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” the organization told TODAY in a statement. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”