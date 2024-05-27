Two-time NBA champion Bill Walton dies after ‘prolonged battle with cancer’

Bill Walton, the two-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, has died. He was 71.

Walton died Monday, May 27, after "a prolonged battle with cancer," the NBA said in a statement.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position.”

“His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams,” the statement continued. “Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans.”

Silver added that Walton will be remembered for “his zest for life” and added that he was “a regular presence at league events — always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.”

A former center, Walton played for the University of California, Los Angeles in college. He led the UCLA team to back-to-back NCAA titles in 1972 and 1973.

Walton began his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1974 after being selected at the team's No. 1 overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft. He won a championship with the team in 1977, before leaving the Trail Blazers in 1979.

He was also a San Diego Clipper and later joined the Boston Celtics in 1985, where he won a second championship in 1986, before retiring after the 1986-87 season.

He was inducted into the the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993, and he was the NBA’s MVP in the 1977-78 season.

Following his NBA career, Walton covered the NBA as an analyst for NBC, ABC ESPN and the LA Clippers, according to the NBA. He was also a college basketball analyst. Among his other accolades was a Sports Emmy for best live television sports telecast.

Following the news of his death, the UCLA Athletics official X tweeted, “A true Bruin legend that will forever be missed. We send our condolences to the Walton family.”

Walton is survived by wife Lori and his sons: Adam, Luke, Nate and Chris.