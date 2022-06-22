Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Jaylon Ferguson, an outside linebacker with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, died Tuesday night, the team announced. He was 26.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said Wednesday in a statement it posted on Twitter.

“He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s agent confirmed his death to NBC News, calling him “a wonderful young man full of life and love.”

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” Safarrah Lawson said in a text message to NBC News. “He was a wonderful young man full of love and life. He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son , brother and friend. The family ask for your continued prayers.”

The Ravens and Lawson did not give a cause of death.

Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech University, where he set the NCAA FBS record for sacks with 45.

Ferguson was getting ready for this fourth season with the Ravens after he had taken part in the team’s mandatory minicamp last week. He tallied 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his NFL career with the Ravens.

The NFL also expressed condolences in a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson," the league said. "The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Ferguson’s death comes after former Purdue University basketball star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan died Monday at the age of 25. The coroner’s office in Allen County, Indiana, said Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at a hospital in Fort Wayne.

"Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends," the Purdue basketball team tweeted Tuesday. "The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie."