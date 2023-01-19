Pro soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 following boat crash

The soccer community is mourning the loss of Anton Walkes, a defender for Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC who died at 25 on Jan. 19, the team announced.

The England native died early Thursday morning following a boat crash in Miami, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ. He was found unconscious on Jan. 18 after two boats collided near Miami Marine Stadium, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told WTVJ.

Walkes played center back in the debut season for Charlotte FC in 2022 after previously playing three seasons in MLS for the Atlanta United. He turned pro in 2016 after playing at the academy of Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, according to MLS.

"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," MLS said in a statement. "Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.”

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper issued a statement saying the organization is "devastated" by his death.

Walkes played professionally for several years, including 93 games for two Major League Soccer teams. Rich von Biberstein / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Tepper said. "Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time."

Atlanta United also issued a statement calling Walkes "the epitome of a great teammate with a personality that lit up every room he entered."

TODAY has reached out to Walkes' representatives but has not immediately heard back.

His teammates on Charlotte FC also paid tribute to him after his sudden death.

"Heartbroken," Jaylin Lindsey tweeted. "Fly high my brother, you’re the best teammate I could’ve asked for. Love you man."

"Rest easy my brother," Adam Armour tweeted.

The rest of the teams in MLS responded with heart emoji to the tweet by Charlotte FC announcing Walkes' death. Fans and members of the soccer community also reacted to his loss.

"Fantastic human being, always brought joy to people. Such sad news, RIP Anton," soccer coach Henry Apaloo tweeted.

"OMG! So tragic. Can remember chatting to him after a game and sending him greetings from Watford. Such a nice guy," one fan commented.

Walkes' death comes less than seven years after another professional athlete, Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez, died in a boating accident in Miami in 2016.