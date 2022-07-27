Aaron Rodgers rolled into Packers camp dressed like a Nicolas Cage character

Aaron Rodgers has embraced his inner Nicolas Cage.

The Green Bay Packers' star quarterback stepped out of 1997 and into training camp on Tuesday as Cameron Poe, Cage's heroic character from the 25-year-old action hit "Con Air."

He had all the components of Poe right down to the ribbed white tank top. The long hair was flowing, the chest hair was protruding, the beard was matching and the biceps were showing as Rodgers, 38, made a memorable entrance on the first day of camp in Green Bay.

A video released by the team showed Rodgers' entrance in slow motion like it was right out of the movie.

One fan added the voiceover from the "Con Air" trailer to the Packers' video to heighten the impersonation.

Rodgers, who has plenty of experience when it comes to saving the day for the Packers, also had some fun with it on Instagram. He quoted a pair of one-liners from Cage's character in the movie.

"Put...the...bunny...back in the box. #greatestactorofalltime" he wrote. "What do you think I’m gonna do? I’m gonna save the f--- day! #cameronpoe"

Nicolas Cage as Cameron Poe in "Con Air." Alamy

The reigning two-time NFL Most Valuable Player loves his movie characters, as he dressed up as Keanu Reeves' John Wick for Halloween last year.

Rodgers is starting his 18th season with Green Bay as he tries to get them to the Super Bowl after a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season.