The pilot was identified as Tammie Jo Shults by passengers and The Associated Press. After successfully completing the emergency landing, Shults walked through the cabin to check on everyone.

“Tammie Jo Schults, the pilot came back to speak to each of us personally. This is a true American Hero,” Diana McBride Self wrote in a Facebook post. “A huge thank you for her knowledge, guidance and bravery in a traumatic situation. God bless her and all the crew.”

Southwest Airlines pilot Tammie Jo Shults, left, was called "a true American hero" by one of her passengers. Kevin Garber / MidAmerica Nazarene University

Another passenger, Alfred Tumlinson, commend the pilot’s bravery.

“She has nerves of steel. That lady, I applaud her,” he told The AP. “I’m going to send her a Christmas card — I’m going to tell you that — with a gift certificate for getting me on the ground. She was awesome.”

A recording of a cockpit exchange captured Shults, a former military fighter pilot, calmly explaining the emergency to an air traffic controller.

“We have part of the aircraft missing so we’re going to need to slow down a bit,” she says.

Shults also asked for medical personnel to meet her aircraft on the runway because “we’ve got injured passengers.”

At another point, she calmly states that the plane has been damaged and that a passenger had been sucked out the window.

“No it’s not on fire, but some of it’s missing,” she says before a slight pause. “They said there’s a hole, and uh, someone went out.”

The pilot's mother-in-law told The Washington Post that she wasn't surprised by what she heard after listening to the radio transmission of her daughter-in-law.

"That is Tammie Jo. It was just as if she and I were sitting here talking,” Virginia Shults said. “She’s a very calming person.”

Southwest Flight 1380 took off Tuesday at 11:20 a.m. from New York's LaGuardia Airport, carrying 144 passengers and five crew members.

After the plane lost its left engine, part of the fuselage broke apart and smashed into a window. Jennifer Riordan, a mother of two from New Mexico, was yanked from her seat and partially sucked outside. Other passengers grabbed on to her and pulled her to safety but she later died from her injuries. Seven other people also were hurt.

“Knowing Tammie Jo, I know her heart is broken for the death of that passenger,” her mother-in-law told the Post.